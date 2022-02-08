Georgia Senate unanimously approves tax breaks for donations to foster care programs

Donations would be used for expenses such as a young adult’s college or technical school tuition, housing and medical costs. The bill unanimously passed the Senate Finance Committee last week.

Duncan said as his oldest son has made friends in recent years with young adults who have gone through the foster care system, he’s seen a need to improve the state’s program.

“We’re sending an important message, a unanimous message, to the hundreds of foster kids who age out of the system,” he said.

SB 370 now goes to the House for its consideration.