Georgia Senate passes bill that clarifies who can give COVID-19 vaccines

On Thursday, the Georgia Senate passed legislation that would make the practice a law going forward, whether or not we were in a health emergency. Senate Bill 46 now goes to the House for its consideration.

“The theory behind that is we’re probably never coming out of the need for COVID vaccine,” said bill sponsor state Sen. Dean Burke, a Bainbridge Republican and physician. “We’re going to be giving that probably for years. Hopefully it won’t be in a pandemic situation, but (the need will) be there. This allows those people to continue to provide access.”