Kemp order to allow nurses and pharmacists to administer vaccines

Gov. Brian Kemp will allow nurses and pharmacists to administer upcoming coronavirus vaccines, including in drive-thru settings.
On Monday, Kemp renewed his coronavirus emergency order with the new vaccine policy. The order comes as the federal government reviews promising vaccine candidates for emergency approval.
Upon approval, under Operation Warp Speed, the federal government expects to begin delivery of millions of doses nationwide before the end of the year. Those doses initially will be available for the most vulnerable patients.
Georgia filed its vaccine distribution plans with the federal government last month. In his executive order on Monday, the governor relaxed state code to allow nurses and pharmacists to give shots, including for patients in their vehicles, and to allow nurses and pharmacists to observe vaccine recipients for the required 15 minutes upon receiving the dose.
Kemp made no other changes to his emergency order, which is extended through Dec. 15.
Officials say Georgians must continue to practice social distancing, wear masks, wash hands and follow other public health guidelines as cases remain at elevated levels.