Georgia Senate passes bill adding dogfighting to list of racketeering charges

Anyone convicted of being a spectator at a dogfight is guilty of a misdemeanor. A second spectator conviction is a felony offense that carries a sentence of one to five years, a fine of at least $5,000 or a combination of both.

Adding dogfighting to the activities that lead to a racketeering conviction could result in a sentence of no less than five and up to 20 years in prison on a first offense.

State Sen. Tonya Anderson, a Lithonia Democrat, said she and her colleagues voted against the bill because they do not support the policy of increasing mandatory minimum sentences that judges must give those convicted.

SB 68 is part of a flurry of legislation that’s been filed by Republican lawmakers this year seeking to beef up sentencing. Williams filed the legislation on behalf of Lt. Gov. Burt Jones.

Senators amended the bill to include gamecocks in anticipation of legislation making its way through the Capitol that would make rooster fighting illegal. That bill, House Bill 217, was filed earlier this month.

SB 68 now heads to the House for its approval.