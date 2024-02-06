Georgia Senate bill expedites licensing of marriage and family therapists

The state Senate passed a bill Tuesday that aims to cut through the red tape slowing down the licensing of some therapists, a move supporters say will help close the gap in mental health services.

As Georgia grapples with its mental health crisis, workers in the system have struggled to stay afloat, mostly due to low pay and burnout. An effort to address another contributing factor to staffing issues — lengthy delays in licensing — has passed the state Senate.

Senate Bill 373, which received unanimous support, would allow marriage and family therapists who have practiced lawfully in other states to move more quickly through the licensure process in Georgia. So long as an applicant holds a valid license, is considered in good standing with another state, does not have a criminal record, is a legal resident and pays the necessary fees, the expedited license should be issued within 30 days.