Georgia revenue collections stay on a roll in January as economy remains strong

The revenue numbers are good news for state lawmakers, who are beginning to consider Kemp’s proposal to increase state spending by $3 billion this year. Kemp’s plan includes pay raises and bonuses for teachers and state and university employees, plus big increases in funding for education and health care.

If his budget proposal is approved by the House and Senate, about 300,000 teachers, school employees, university staffers and state workers will receive bonuses before the end of the fiscal year, June 30.

State and university employees would also get $5,000 raises, and teachers an extra $2,000 a year, starting in fiscal 2023. Kemp had previously gotten teachers a $3,000 raise, so the extra $2,000 would mean he fulfilled a campaign promise he made in 2018.

Such largesse is common in reelection years for governors, but the big revenue takes come at an especially good time for Kemp because he faces both stiff Republican and Democratic opposition in his bid for reelection this year.

The state’s fiscal economist, Jeffrey Dorfman, told lawmakers last month that he expects a slowing of revenue growth in 2022.

Tax collection numbers have been boosted since mid-2020 by federal aid to Georgians that was approved after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. That aid for many Georgians continued through 2021.

Dorfman, a University of Georgia economist, told lawmakers that personal income is up 8% from before the COVID-19 pandemic. With massive federal spending, he said, Georgians have saved an extra $75 billion since the start of the pandemic.

Now that most Georgians are no longer receiving direct federal payments, the state will see less revenue because that extra money boosted sales tax collections. That could mean slower growth in the coming year, he said.

