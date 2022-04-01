BreakingNews
Georgia Senate approves bill making it harder to sue farmers

The Georgia Senate approved a bill Friday that seeks to rebalance property rights between farmers and their neighbors.

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

House Bill 1150 would limit the ability of people who live near farms or agricultural-related processing facilities to sue those operations because of noises, smells or other nuisances. Existing neighbors would have two years to sue farms that become nuisances.

Supporters say the bill is needed to protect farmers and meet the growing worldwide demand for food.

“We have enough farms to feed our generation,” Rep. Russ Goodman, R-Homerville, said during the Senate debate. “But we do not have enough farms to feed your children’s and grandchildren’s generation.”

Opponents say the bill would protect large agribusinesses at the expense of small farms and neighbors. And they say property owners should be able to file lawsuits beyond two years.

“In real life, nuisances can take many years to manifest themselves,” said Rep. Freddie Sims, D-Dawson.

The bill passed by a vote of 31-23. It now goes back to the House of Representatives, which recently passed a different version of the bill.

