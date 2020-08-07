Georgia revenue rebounds in July as income and sales tax collections improve

The federal government’s extra payments for unemployment have expired and it’s unclear when - or if - they will come back.

The state initially reported collecting about $1 billion less in the fiscal year that ended June 30. But Friday’s report said it finished the year only $92 million short because the state included income taxes paid in July that would have been due April 15.

At the start of the pandemic, Kemp decided to move the day income taxes were due from the traditional April 15 to July 15. So many Georgians who would normally pay in April - in fiscal 2020 - paid in July - fiscal 2021.

The state still wound up with less than it was hoping to raise to do things like pay teacher salaries, fund universities and the state patrol, build and maintain highways and inspect food.

Lawmakers in June passed a fiscal 2021 budget that cut $2.2 billion — including $950 million in basic aid to school systems. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Thursday that for fiscal 2022, which begins next July 1, Kemp is not asking for new spending reductions.