Georgia Republican lawmaker again files casino gambling bill

House Tourism and Economic Development Chairman Ron Stephens, R-Savannah, filed House Resolution 30 on Tuesday, which would put a question on the 2022 ballot asking Georgia voters if they support allowing casinos in Georgia.

It is the second of three expected pieces of legislation Stephens said he plans to file that would allow gambling besides the Georgia Lottery, which was approved in 1992. He already filed House Bill 86, which would legalize online sports betting in Georgia. A third piece of legislation would legalize horse racing.