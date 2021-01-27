Georgia Republican lawmaker again files casino gambling bill

A Savannah Republican lawmaker is again pushing legislation that would ask Georgia voters if they believe casino gambling should be allowed in the state.
House Tourism and Economic Development Chairman Ron Stephens, R-Savannah, filed House Resolution 30 on Tuesday, which would put a question on the 2022 ballot asking Georgia voters if they support allowing casinos in Georgia.
It is the second of three expected pieces of legislation Stephens said he plans to file that would allow gambling besides the Georgia Lottery, which was approved in 1992. He already filed House Bill 86, which would legalize online sports betting in Georgia. A third piece of legislation would legalize horse racing.
“We’re back at trying to backfill the HOPE Scholarship and Pre-K, and the destination resorts, along with the tourism piece, is the way to do it,” Stephens said.
Supporters say an expansion of the gambling industry could bring thousands of jobs and pump hundreds of millions of dollars into the Georgia Lottery-funded HOPE scholarship. Conservative groups and religious organizations oppose expanding any form of gambling because they find it immoral and an addictive habit that breeds crime.
For years, Stephens and other gambling supporters have pushed the Legislature to expand the industry to allow casinos or horse racing. And a 2019 U.S. Supreme Court ruling opened an opportunity for states to legalize sports betting. So far, more than a dozen states have.
Adding casino gambling — and horse racing — would require Georgians to approve a constitutional amendment allowing the expansion. Stephens and other sports betting supporters said the resolution is not needed to allow sports betting.
That difference is important. A bill only requires that more than half of each chamber support a measure to make it to the governor’s desk. Constitutional amendments need two-thirds of each chamber to clear the General Assembly — a tall ask from the Legislature — and then a majority vote in an election.