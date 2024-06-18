Voters are finalizing candidates Tuesday in runoff elections for some of Georgia’s tightest races, deciding on candidates for Congress, the General Assembly and county offices.

One of the most closely watched races is a Republican contest for a congressional seat in west Georgia, where a former aide to Donald Trump faces a former state Senate majority leader.

Brian Jack and Mike Dugan are competing in the race to replace U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, who didn’t seek reelection. The winner in the heavily conservative area will face Democrat Maura Keller, a U.S. Army veteran, in November’s election to represent Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District.