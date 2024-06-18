Voters are finalizing candidates Tuesday in runoff elections for some of Georgia’s tightest races, deciding on candidates for Congress, the General Assembly and county offices.
One of the most closely watched races is a Republican contest for a congressional seat in west Georgia, where a former aide to Donald Trump faces a former state Senate majority leader.
Brian Jack and Mike Dugan are competing in the race to replace U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, who didn’t seek reelection. The winner in the heavily conservative area will face Democrat Maura Keller, a U.S. Army veteran, in November’s election to represent Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District.
In addition, there are eight runoffs for the General Assembly, including a South Georgia challenge to incumbent Republican Rep. Steven Sainz, who faces Glenn Cook, a veteran and retired pilot.
Voters in DeKalb County are choosing a new CEO in the race between Democratic Commissioners Lorraine Cochran-Johnson and Larry Johnson. The winner will succeed outgoing CEO Mike Thurmond.
Clayton County voters are deciding on their sheriff, with incumbent Sheriff Levon Allen facing Commission Chairman Jeff Turner.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in all areas where runoffs were required because no candidate won more than 50% of the votes in last month’s primary.
Voters can find their sample ballots and early voting locations through the state’s My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. Voters aren’t allowed to switch parties in the runoff if they voted a partisan ballot in the primary. Voters can also choose to vote only for nonpartisan offices such as judges.
Heading into election day, over 136,000 early and absentee voters had already cast their ballots. During last month’s primary, total turnout reached 1.27 million voters.
- Return to ajc.com for updates on the voting today and after the polls close for election results and news.
