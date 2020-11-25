Georgia medical marijuana commission opens applications for production

That law tasked the commission, which began meeting about a year ago, with creating a distribution network, establishing testing and oversight rules, and issuing licenses for businesses to sell the oil.

Under the law, six companies will be licensed to cultivate medical marijuana, which can have no more than 5% THC, the compound that gives marijuana users a high.

The commission will award licenses to two 100,000-square-foot facilities and four 50,000-square foot facilities.

Applicants will have to provide 24-7 security at its facility, establish electronic video monitoring and use keycards that log employee and visitor access. There must be “seed-to-sale” tracking to account for the product’s whereabouts throughout production.

Law enforcement also will be allowed to inspect the facility on demand.

The commission will next establish regulations for the state to grant licenses to oil dispensaries.

Commission Chairman Dr. Christopher Edwards said it was important the application process get underway.

“We just want to keep the patients in the forefront,” Edwards said. “And the longer this process goes on, the longer the time it takes for patients to receive help.”