Georgia legislators pass rules shielding their speech

This was the second time the Senate tried to pass this session’s rules after Democrats voted against the resolution on Monday and absences from Republican members caused the measure to fail by one vote.

Senate Democratic Whip Harold Jones of Augusta said the chamber needed to consider the changes to the rules in full context, citing ongoing investigations at the local and federal level into attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Efstration told reporters after the vote that he didn’t propose the rule in response to disclosure of legislators’ conversations to the Fulton County special grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump.

Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch, R-Dahlonega, did not address the investigations.

Jones said some lawmakers “are actually waiving legislative privilege, potentially, to testify (in) those particular (proceedings).”

“So the question becomes, will this impact that? The answer may be no, but that answer really has not been given,” he said. “So if you want to waive that (privilege) and we change this language, does that impact the members’ ability to be able to testify in these kinds of cases?”

Jones said while the caucus had various other issues with the rules, he said its major concern was that the group was not involved in the drafting of the rules.

“I would hope that the ‘no’ votes that are given today are not looked at as trying to unnecessarily complicate the process, they’re not trying to embarrass anything,” he said. “The ‘no’ votes that are given to me are basically a request that from this point forward we start working collaboratively, especially on issues that affect the whole body.”

Gooch, however, said representatives from Senate President Pro Tem John F. Kennedy’s office met with Senate Democratic Leader Gloria Butler once before Monday’s vote and again in the days since.

The updated rules will govern each chamber for the next two years.