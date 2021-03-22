Georgia lawmakers warned of ‘zero tolerance’ for sexual comments

Carpenter’s comment came during a debate on a bill about sedation regulations during outpatient surgery.

“Is it not true that this bill will provide safety measures to ensure that Cardi B’s backside implants will be safe and ensure a lifetime of effectiveness?” Carpenter said on March 15. He apologized in the House the next day.

Women legislators said Carpenter’s comments were an example of derogatory statements they’ve heard throughout this year’s legislative session, including off-color talk about sex in nursing homes and comments about women’s appearances.

The General Assembly requires legislators to receive sexual harassment training every two years.