Georgia Indictment Roundup

Keep up with the latest in the Fulton County racketeering case against Donald Trump and 18 allies.

WHAT HAPPENED

COURT DATE: Fulton District Attorney Fani Wllis has asked that a trial for Trump and his co defendants begin on March 4 — just eight days before Georgia’s March 12 presidential primary. Willis also proposed that those charged in the case be arraigned the week of Sept. 5. Futon Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee will make the ultimate decision on scheduling.

MEDIA ACCESS: A coalition of media organizations including The Atlanta Journal-Constitution renewed a push to unseal the full report from a special grand jury which spent eight months investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Their findings helped Willis make her charging decisions in the case. On Wednesday. lawyers for the media organizations filed a motion in Fulton Superior Court saying that now that charges have been made public the report should be released in its entirety.

BURT JONES: The Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia has asked for access to sealed portions of the the Fulton special grand jury’s final report as they look to appoint a special counsel to investigate the lieutenant governor.

WHAT’S NEXT

FULTON JAIL: A media staging area will be set up Thursday outside the Fulton County Jail. Fulton Sheriff Pat Labat has said he expects all of those charged in the case to be processed at the Rice Street jail. Willis has given Trump and his 18 co-defendants until noon on Aug. 25 to surrender.