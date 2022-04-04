Lawmakers OK budget with teacher raises

The General Assembly waited until the final hours of the 2022 session to approve a $30.2 billion spending plan for the coming year that includes a $2,000 raise for teachers, and legislators passed a flurry of other bills hoping to beat a midnight deadline.
Monday was the 40th and last working day of the session, and lawmakers raced to get as many measures as possible through at the last minute.
Many of the remaining big issues on their agenda, such as a $1 billion income tax cut and new election law changes, remained up in the air late into the evening — a fact that frustrated state Rep. Matthew Wilson, D-Brookhaven.
Wilson questioned why lawmakers were spending time debating a nonbinding resolution requesting that the Biden administration rescind its veto of a Georgia proposal to impose a work and activity requirement for some Georgians in order to qualify for Medicaid insurance. Approving an “urging resolution” addressing Biden is the equivalent of sending a postcard to the White House.
“We have all this work left to do, and we’re going to spend time on an urging resolution?” Wilson asked.
The marathon day at the Capitol began with House and Senate budget writers agreeing to a spending plan that include raises for teachers and state employees and record funding for k-12 schools, colleges and mental health programs.
The spending plan for fiscal 2023, which begins July 1, would also prefund a cost-of-living pension raise for Georgians who retired from state employment, the first such increase in more than a decade.
A bill to ban any state or local agency, government or school from requiring anyone to get a COVID-19 vaccination also won final approval. Sometimes referred to as a “vaccine passport,” state senators voted 34-20 in favor of Senate Bill 345.
The bill would not apply to health care providers. It would also allow government agencies to require vaccines if the state loses its legal challenge against President Joe Biden’s policy making federal contractors get vaccinated.
The Senate gave final approval to House Bill 1, which would prevent colleges from limiting individuals or groups seeking to push views to “free speech zones” on campuses. The bill’s sponsors say the zones and other measures targeted in the bill have made it tougher for conservative students and groups to speak on Georgia campuses by requiring them to speak in certain spaces.
Some students spoke at a hearing earlier this year against the bill, saying it could make it easier for extremist groups to speak on campus.
Lawmakers were debating bills late Monday that would bring more scrutiny of elections, empower the GBI to launch investigations and give the public the ability to review original ballots.
The proposals are the latest efforts to change election laws after the close 2020 presidential election, when Democrat Biden defeated Republican Donald Trump in Georgia by about 12,000 votes.
Under the legislation, the GBI would be empowered to start election fraud inquiries and subpoena records, supplementing the authority of the secretary of state’s office. The GBI previously found no fraud after it assisted investigations of absentee ballot signatures, counterfeit ballots and ballot collections.
“I don’t see why we don’t want the highest law enforcement agency in the state of Georgia, the most sophisticated and capable law enforcement agency within the state, to do these investigations,” said state Rep. James Burchett, a Republican from Waycross.
The bill would also make paper ballots available for public inspection after election results are certified, giving Georgians the ability to verify results or look for irregularities.
The fate of the election measures was unclear, but the state budget included nearly $580,000 for four GBI positions to investigate election complaints.
Negotiators were working late Monday to come to an agreement on competing House and Senate bills to cut the state income tax rate.
The House had passed House Bill 1437, which would have cut the income tax rate from a maximum of 5.75% to a flat 5.25%. The Senate rewrote it to gradually lower the rate to 4.99%.
The original House bill would save taxpayers $1 billion a year. The Senate version would eventually save a similar amount, but it would take several years.
Both measures would increase standard deductions and exemptions, and the Senate version would include an income tax credit to help lower-income Georgians.
The Senate version would also delay the phase-in of lowered rates any year the state doesn’t have enough money in reserve to pay for it, any year state tax collections don’t grow at least 3% or if collections are lower than any of the five previous years.
A perennial effort to expand gambling may have again fallen by the wayside when a resolution that would put the question to voters failed to get enough votes to make it out of the House committee that sets that chamber’s calendar. Sports betting lobbyists were still in the halls most of the day, saying there still was hope for the effort.
