Georgia House Republicans raised big money during November special session

David Perdue, a former Republican U.S. senator who is running for governor against GOP incumbent Brian Kemp this year, last week filed a lawsuit saying the new “leadership committees” provided Kemp with an unfair advantage. Republican challengers to Kemp aren’t allowed by law to create such committees and have to abide by donation limits set by the state ethics commission.

The House Trust plays a major role in financing House Republican campaigns and has been credited with helping the GOP maintain control of the chamber.

Its biggest donors during the past six months include: Donald Leebern III, whose family has long been a major patron of those in charge of the state, who gave $100,000; the trial lawyers lobby, which contributed $75,0000; the new car dealers lobby, which is fighting attempts by electric car companies to get the General Assembly to allow them to open dealerships and gave $26,000; AT&T, which stands to gain big from state spending on high-speed internet expansion and contributed $25,000; and tobacco giant Altria, which has fought against higher state taxes on its products for years and gave $25,000.