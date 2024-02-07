Georgia House passes opioid vending machines bill

The Georgia House of Representatives on Wednesday unanimously passed a bill aimed at combating overdoses caused by stronger illicit opioids by making stronger opioid-reversal drugs more accessible.

House Bill 1035 would allow vending machines to dispense overdose drugs, such as Narcan, while protecting pharmacists from punishment for filling them up.

Republican state Rep. Sharon Cooper of Marietta, who sponsored the bill, said she hopes the proposal will save lives, especially among young people on college campuses. The vending machines would first be installed at Emory University.