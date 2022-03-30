Georgia House votes in favor of tax break for donating to police

Senate Bill 361 was pushed by Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who, while serving in the state House, authored a similar tax credit aimed at pumping money into struggling rural hospitals.

Duncan wanted the state to commit $100 million a year to the program benefiting law enforcement, but after the legislation passed the Senate, the House knocked it down to $75 million and passed it 153-5. The measure now heads back to the Senate for its consideration.