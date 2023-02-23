Georgia House passes income tax rebate; Senate OKs property tax rebate

Under House Bill 162 — the income tax rebate legislation — single-filing Georgians would receive $250 rebates and couples filing jointly $500.

People who didn’t owe state income taxes — such as seniors living on pensions and/or Social Security — won’t’ receive the rebates.

The Internal Revenue Service said earlier this month that filers who itemize their deductions when they file their taxes will have to pay federal taxes on the rebate. Most filers use the standard deduction and don’t itemize.

State Rep. Lauren McDonald, R-Cumming, one of Kemp’s House floor leaders, said, “I feel like it’s our responsibility to give the money back to the taxpayers of the state.”

The bill is expected to quickly pass the Senate in coming weeks.

The Senate, meanwhile, passed its version of the $32.5 billion midyear budget, which runs through June 30.

Senators will now negotiate a final deal with the House, which passed its version of the budget a few weeks ago.

If given final approval, homeowners would receive an extra one-time exemption on the value of their homes at tax time, a move that Kemp said last month would save those Georgians, on average, about $500.

The Senate version of the midyear budget also includes $50,000 safety grants for each school, money to help students who may have fallen behind academically during the COVID-19 pandemic, and more money in dozens of other areas, such as health care, rural workforce housing development, prisons and public safety.

Senate Appropriations Chairman Blake Tillery, R-Vidalia, said the Senate version of the midyear budget met or exceeded more than 90% of Kemp’s spending proposals.