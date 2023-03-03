Georgia House panel backs taxing book, video game downloads

House Bill 170 by Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, is the latest attempt by lawmakers to tax products purchased through internet sites in an effort to bring those sales in line with taxes paid when Georgians buy similar products from local stores.

The measure passed the House Ways and Means Committee on Friday and is now likely headed to the House floor for a vote Monday on Crossover Day, the deadline for bills to pass at least one chamber of the General Assembly.