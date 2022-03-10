Georgia House panel backs budget for upcoming year with teacher raises

Private prison operators also would get more money to give their corrections officers raises under the plan, even though they are not state employees.

The House Appropriations Committee spending budget proposal for the coming year also calls for a market study to look at what the government needs to pay to attract and retain employees. Some agencies have annual turnover rates over 25%, in part because of low pay. In the state juvenile justice department, it’s closer to 90%.

The House plan for the coming year adds big money for the chamber leadership’s priorities: improving mental health, including boosting salaries, more facilities such as hospital and crisis beds, staffers, and better access; crime fighting; schools and public health care programs.

“This is an incredible, incredible budget this year for what we have been able to do for the least of these among us,” said House Appropriations Chairman Terry England, R-Auburn.

The House proposal also puts money into increasing college programs to increase the number of nurses in Georgia. It adds more than 60 positions to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a priority, along with more mental health funding, of House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge. And it backs Gov. Brian Kemp’s proposal to boost state spending on higher education.

While the state midyear budget for the fiscal year ending June 30 saw a massive increase - from about $27 billion to $30 billion - the spending plan for the upcoming year will see a more modest rise.

State tax collections are running 16% ahead of last year for the first eight months of fiscal 2022, which is good for budget writers who have to make sure they can afford the midyear budget increase. Gains are expected to slow in the coming year.

The teacher pay raise is particularly important to Gov. Brian Kemp, who faces a tough re-election battle this year. Kemp promised during his 2018 campaign that he would give them a $5,000 increase over the course of his first term. He’d previously delivered on a $3,000 loan in 2019, so the new raise would meet that promise.

In total, the state will spend about $950 million more on raises for state, K-12 school and university employees.