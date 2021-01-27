Georgia House moves to beef up education, public health spending

If lawmakers followed Kemp’s recommendations, the state would be spending 13% less per resident on public health in the coming year than it did a decade ago.

Demands on the local health agencies, and on Georgia’s public health system in general, have increased in recent years. Public health advocates have long complained about inadequate funding for AIDS/HIV prevention, controlling chronic illnesses and other needs.

“There has been a good bit of talk about DPH not seeing a lot of new money within the state budget,” England said. “But it has to be remembered they have gotten a tremendous amount of federal dollars ... that have been doing most everything they need for the pandemic response.

“Much of this response has been handled with federal dollars.”

The state has collected a little more than $1 billion in additional federal funding, which has paid for such virus-related expenses as private laboratory testing, operations of the state’s labs, temporary “surge” staffing, personal protective equipment and an isolation unit for people who contracted the coronavirus. The federal money also covered expenses by the state’s 159 county health departments, which normally depend on state appropriations.

House budget-writers added money for a chief medical officer, deputy commissioner and a chief data officer. They also added $18 million to modernize and replace the computer system that tracks immunizations statewide, which health officials say wasn’t designed to deal with a pandemic and which has been heavily criticized.

Lawmakers also proposed $15 million more for the state’s AIDS Drug Assistance Program, which provides HIV/AIDS medications to low income people.

House budget-writers agreed to a $19 million temporary payment hike to nursing homes, which will allow the owners to also collect more federal funding.

“We are doing what we need to do to take care of the most fragile among us,” England said.

If approved by the Senate, the mid-year budget would provide 10% pay raises to adult and juvenile prison guards. Prisons and juvenile facilities have extremely high turnover rates.

An entry-level corrections officer at an adult or juvenile detention center makes $27,936. With the increase, officers starting out will make $30,730.