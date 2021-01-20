Georgia officials hope pay raise will slow corrections officer turnover

Commissioners of the Department of Juvenile Justice and Department of Corrections said they have struggled to retain officers and often cite the low pay as one reason many leave. For example, DJJ officials said during fiscal 2020, 97% of new corrections officers left the agency.

Juvenile Justice Commissioner Tyrone Oliver said that by not filling nearly 300 vacant positions, the agency is saving about $2.5 million, enough to cover the cost of the raise for about 840 officers without requesting additional money from the state. Department of Corrections officials will also not fill positions to pay for the raise in their agency.