Georgia House leaders push $120 million income tax cut

That didn’t happen. In fact, state tax collections have increased 6.3% during the first seven months of this fiscal year.

Blackmon said that was in part because of a bill lawmakers passed in January 2020 that helped the state increase sales tax collections from customers of internet- and app-based businesses, taxes that were already due but often not paid.

Under Blackmon’s bill, the standard deduction for a single taxpayer would increase by $800, for a married couple filing a joint return $1,100. Georgians over 65 or blind would get an additional $1,300 deduction.

Blackmon’s committee considers tax legislation, so it should have no trouble making it to the House floor for a vote. It also has the backing of House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, a big proponent of income tax cuts.

Just before the General Assembly suspended the 2020 session as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Ralston pushed a plan to reduce the state income tax rate, a move that would have saved taxpayers $250 million. That tax cut went by the wayside because of the revenue fears by the time lawmakers returned to finish the session in June.

Ralston made cutting taxes a signature issue for House Republicans last fall as they worked to hold off Democratic attempts to retake the chamber in the November elections.

“I am proud to lead the House’s ongoing efforts to provide meaningful tax relief to Georgia families,” Ralston said Tuesday.

“As a growing and prosperous state we have an obligation to be good stewards of the people’s money and return as much of it to them as we can,” he said. “Chairman Blackmon’s bill represents the next step in this process, and I look forward to his good work on this measure.”