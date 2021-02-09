Georgia tax collections up 7.5% in January despite pandemic spurt

The 7.5% improvement in January collections over the same month in 2020 continued a trend that started around the time Georgia lawmakers cut 10% in spending because of fears the pandemic recession would hammer state finances.

Instead, the Georgia Senate on Tuesday followed the House’s lead in passing a midyear budget that restores 60% of what was cut from k-12 school funding and spends tens of millions of dollars more on public health care programs aimed at helping the fight against COVID-19.