Deceptive video or audio that uses technology to impersonate candidates would be made illegal under a bill the Georgia House passed Thursday.

The House voted 148-22 to approve the legislation, which attempts to crack down on misinformation from computer-generated deepfakes mimicking candidates.

“How can we have election integrity without knowing what the candidates are saying?” said House Technology Chair Todd Jones, a Republican from south Forsyth County. “That individual going into the voter box must know what you believe in, and that can’t be done if someone is deceptively using your name, your image, your likeness.”