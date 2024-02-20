Georgia GOP leaders signal Medicaid expansion is off table for 2024

In a statement, Burns said he and other House Republican leaders remain “100% supportive” of the more limited Pathways program backed by Gov. Brian Kemp. But he made clear he was also open to discussing a broader expansion in 2025.

The retreat came as little surprise, since no proposal to expand Medicaid has emerged roughly two-thirds of the way into the legislative session. Gov. Brian Kemp and other key Republicans who vigorously fought expansion for the last decade never embraced the idea.

Still, it represents a stinging setback for advocates from both parties who hoped to find common ground this year to pass legislation that would expand coverage to hundreds of thousands of Georgia.

Top Republicans have opposed expanding Medicaid since then-President Barack Obama muscled the healthcare program through Congress more than a decade ago. They argue that the program is too costly and inflexible in the long term.

But for the first time since the Georgia Legislature voted in 2014 to give itself authority to expand Medicaid’s rolls, senior Republican leaders entered this year’s session by indicating they were open to a serious discussion about expanding the program.

The shift was partly because Kemp’s plan to extend Medicaid coverage to Georgians who meet work or activity requirements has drawn muted interest, with fewer than 3,000 uninsured applicants enrolled in the Pathways program through Dec. 15 out of an estimated 370,000 who could apply.

That waiver is set to expire in 2025, and some Republicans say it’s unlikely to get an extension if President Joe Biden is reelected since he and other Democrats have pressed states to adopt a broader expansion.

“Knowing that waiver may expire in 2025,” Burns said, “we also want to take the time to gather the facts, hear from policy experts and stakeholders, and craft the best policy possible to support our low-income, uninsured population across the state, which will help patients and providers alike.”

Kemp’s program also faces an uncertain fate if Donald Trump wins his comeback bid, as the former president said he would discuss replacing the Affordable Care Act with an alternative, which would ignite a contentious new healthcare debate in Washington.

And with the 2024 election looming – and wide-open races for governor and other top offices in 2026 – some Republicans hoped to neuter Democratic criticism of Georgia’s health policy by joining the 40 other states that have already expanded Medicaid.

But there were growing signs an expansion faced an icy reception under the Gold Dome. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones recently said he’s only “heard rumors” of a pending bill, but demanded that it must be tied to the thorny effort to scale back “certificate of need” regulations governing construction of new hospitals.

And Kemp’s aides recently sent word to lawmakers he was skeptical of an expansion. He also sued the Biden administration seeking an extension of the healthcare waiver, signaling to cautious Republicans that he was doubling down on his program.

The study committee gives Republican lawmakers seeking another term in November a way to tell their constituents they’re still seeking ways to provide more access to healthcare. For years, polls have shown most Georgians support Medicaid expansion, putting GOP opponents in a political squeeze.

Democrats argue that another delay means hundreds of thousands of Georgians will remain without Medicaid coverage at a time when many other Republican-led states have abandoned their opposition to a full-fledged expansion.

The committee, known as the Comprehensive Health Coverage Commission, would be tasked with advising state officials on how to expand access to healthcare for low-income and uninsured Georgians.

It would include nine members, with four appointed by the House speaker, four appointed by the lieutenant governor and a chair tapped by the governor.

Its members are expected to scrutinize a program adopted in Republican-led Arkansas, where 250,000 additional residents are eligible for Medicaid coverage under a policy that health care analysts have dubbed the “private option.”

Under the Arkansas plan, the state used expansion dollars to buy private insurance for uninsured residents. The idea has already drawn interest from some Republican officials who see it as an easier sell to conservative voters.

“It’s worked well in Arkansas,” former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson told the Politically Georgia podcast. “We fought hard for it, and it’s really helped us in terms of healthcare, but also controlling costs.”