Georgia election questions answered by the AJC on Reddit AMA

Election Day is just over two months away, and Georgia could be a crucial state.
Georgia voters will decide on three closely watched races: president and a pair of U.S. Senate seats. Each has the potential to tip the balance of power nationwide.
The state is also a battleground for voting rights, where absentee voting has surged in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic. A federal judge on Monday extended the deadline for absentee ballots to be returned, one of several election cases playing out in court.
Meanwhile, election officials are scrambling to avoid extremely long lines like those seen in Georgia’s June 9 primary. They’re trying to hire more poll workers and add precincts.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Tia Mitchell and Mark Niesse will answer questions about the election during a Reddit AMA, which stands for “ask me anything.” We’ll likely cover key races, voting and what to expect in the home stretch of the campaign.
You can email questions in advance to tia.mitchell@ajc.com and mark.niesse@ajc.com.
The AMA is scheduled for noon on Wednesday. Check back on this page for a link when it becomes available Wednesday morning.