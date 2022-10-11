ajc logo
Deadline arrives to register to vote in Georgia for November election

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Georgia’s registration deadline is Oct. 11

Today is the last day to sign up to vote in Georgia for this fall’s election.

New residents and those who recently turned 18 have until the end of the day Tuesday to submit their registration information so they can participate in the election, which includes races for the U.S. Senate and Georgia governor.

Existing voters who have moved also need to re-register to update their addresses.

Tuesday is also the registration deadline for potential runoffs, which are scheduled for Dec. 6 for races in which no candidate wins over 50% of votes.

Most eligible Georgians are already signed up to vote, in part because the state automatically registers voters when they obtain driver’s licenses unless they opt out. There are about 7.8 million registered voters in Georgia.

Voters can also register online, and registration forms are available at libraries, post offices and county election offices.

To be eligible to register to vote in Georgia, you must be a citizen, legal resident and over 17 1/2 years old. In addition, you can’t be serving a sentence for conviction of a felony or found mentally incompetent by a judge. You must be at least 18 years old to vote.

How to register to vote in Georgia

  • Check whether you’re already registered online at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
  • Register to vote online if you have a valid Georgia driver’s license or identification card at registertovote.sos.ga.gov.
  • Print and mail a voter registration application if you don’t have a Georgia driver’s license or state ID. Paper applications can be printed from the Georgia secretary of state office’s website at https://registertovote.sos.ga.gov/GAOLVR/images/reg_form.pdf. Registration forms are also available at county elections offices and other government offices.

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

