Georgia Democrats urge Kemp to call special session to address gun violence

Democrats said while several gun control measures — such as requiring background checks on all gun purchases and “red flag” laws that take firearms away from gun owners who have been identified as a danger to themselves or others — poll well across party lines, Republicans have been resistant to push any limitations.

The last bill that received enough Republican support to nearly make it across the finish line was in the aftermath of the 2018 shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school.

That bill, sponsored by a Republican state representative, was fast-tracked after the February 2018 shooting and won approval by the full House and a Senate panel before being tabled on the last day of the legislative session. That was the year before Kemp became governor, and Republican efforts to pass the measure never returned.

Janet Paulsen, an Acworth resident and gun control advocate, said that if a red flag law had been in place in 2015, she may still have her ability to walk. A judge granted Paulsen a temporary protective order five days before her husband shot her six times in her driveway, paralyzing her from the waist down. He then shot himself, taking his life. Paulsen said she spent five years working to stand again, and, after pulling herself up from her wheelchair, urged Republican lawmakers to pass legislation that would limit access to guns.

“Bullets don’t care what side of the aisle you sit on,” Paulsen said.