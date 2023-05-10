BreakingNews
Midtown shooting: 2nd woman released from Grady, 2 others improving
X

Georgia Democrats urge Kemp to call special session to address gun violence

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

A week after law enforcement officers in Atlanta and Cobb County spent eight hours searching for the man they say opened fire in a Midtown doctor’s office, killing one woman and injuring four others, Georgia Democrats called on Gov. Brian Kemp to convene a special session to address gun violence.

Democratic lawmakers introduced more than a dozen bills during this year’s legislative session addressing access to firearms, but none gained any traction. It’s unclear whether any of the bills would have prevented last week’s shooting.

“Democrats have been leading on gun safety legislation for years. Republicans continue to hide behind excuses,” House Democratic Leader James Beverly of Macon said at a press conference at the Capitol. “It’s time for us to put politics aside and lead to protect the lives of all Georgians. I say to the Republican leadership, who currently control the state House, the state Senate and the Governor’s Mansion: lead, don’t hide.”

Kemp’s office hasn’t commented on the calls for a special session on gun control, and it is unlikely to happen. Advisers say his support for gun rights hasn’t changed. He ran for governor in 2018 on a platform of expanding access to firearms, helped by a wave of attention surrounding his provocative pro-gun TV ads.

Kemp made good on that campaign promise last year when he signed a law that allows gun owners to carry concealed weapons without first getting a license. That law also allows people who have licenses to carry guns in other states to carry them legally in Georgia. The legislation was a priority for Kemp, who at the time was facing a Republican primary challenger for his reelection bid.

Democrats said while several gun control measures — such as requiring background checks on all gun purchases and “red flag” laws that take firearms away from gun owners who have been identified as a danger to themselves or others — poll well across party lines, Republicans have been resistant to push any limitations.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

The last bill that received enough Republican support to nearly make it across the finish line was in the aftermath of the 2018 shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school.

That bill, sponsored by a Republican state representative, was fast-tracked after the February 2018 shooting and won approval by the full House and a Senate panel before being tabled on the last day of the legislative session. That was the year before Kemp became governor, and Republican efforts to pass the measure never returned.

Janet Paulsen, an Acworth resident and gun control advocate, said that if a red flag law had been in place in 2015, she may still have her ability to walk. A judge granted Paulsen a temporary protective order five days before her husband shot her six times in her driveway, paralyzing her from the waist down. He then shot himself, taking his life. Paulsen said she spent five years working to stand again, and, after pulling herself up from her wheelchair, urged Republican lawmakers to pass legislation that would limit access to guns.

“Bullets don’t care what side of the aisle you sit on,” Paulsen said.

About the Author

Follow Maya T. Prabhu on facebookFollow Maya T. Prabhu on twitter

Maya T. Prabhu is a government reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Born in Queens, New York, and raised in northern Virginia, Maya attended Spelman College and then the University of Maryland for a master's degree. She writes about social issues, criminal justice and legislative politics.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Photo provided by Ceciley Pangburn

UGA player’s father, estate seek $40 million in lawsuit over fatal crash2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Midtown shooting: 2nd woman released from Grady, 2 others improving
14m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Crews work to fill sinkhole on Buford Highway; drivers diverted
51m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Fulton DA’s office backs off push to disqualify attorney for GOP electors
10m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Fulton DA’s office backs off push to disqualify attorney for GOP electors
10m ago

Credit: Adrianne Murchison

Roswell restaurant owners have heated meeting with mayor on Canton Street changes
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Fulton DA’s office backs off push to disqualify attorney for GOP electors
10m ago
Funding for Georgia voter check-in upgrades nixed by Kemp
5h ago
OPINION: Saving kids from backyard pools, but not loaded guns
6h ago
Featured

Credit: Rebecca Wright

From our archives: Solving the mystery of Decatur’s dollhouse
Home garden: Pruning now can help these shrubs recover from winter freeze
6h ago
Atlanta area high school graduation dates
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top