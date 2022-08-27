ajc logo
Georgia Democrats meet in Columbus to rally the faithful

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dicken, shown speaking at a Rotary Club event in May, delivered an address Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Georgia Democratic Party's gathering in Columbus. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Politics
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

The Democratic Party of Georgia is meeting in Columbus on Saturday to hear from their top candidates and conduct other party business. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will post updates throughout the day.

10:03 a.m.

Nikema Williams opened the Georgia Democratic Party Convention on Saturday with a declaration: “Georgia is a blue state.”

The congresswoman from Atlanta and state Democratic Party chairwoman urged delegates at the gathering in Columbus to get fired up and prepare to again mobilize voters. Early in-person voting begins Oct. 17.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens spoke soon after Williams and predicted that his city’s bid to host the 2024 national Democratic Party convention would succeed.

“We are going to make sure that we get the convention here in Georgia,” Dickens said.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, gubernatorial contender Stacey Abrams and other candidates will address a crowd of Democratic activists from each of Georgia’s 159 counties as the party pushes to build on its gains from the last election season in a challenging political climate.

