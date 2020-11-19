Georgia Democrats make history by electing Black leadership

Butler, who served as the caucus’ deputy whip for her first 12 years in office, said she watched the men around her rise the ranks while she stayed in her position. Butler, a retiree who was first elected in 1998, served as the caucus chairwoman for the past two years. Originally from Daytona Beach, Florida, Butler moved to Georgia in 1977.

“I often wonder why I stayed in one position so long but the top leadership positions were always dominated by men, mostly white men, until one day that started to change and they were dominated by white and Black men,” she said. “Women and Black women were always in the background doing the real work. So the time is now — we have become more bold and out front and have decided to take our places in the top leadership positions.”

The Republican caucuses in each chamber have always been led by white men. The highest-ranking Republican woman in the Georgia Legislature is state Rep. Jan Jones, R-Milton, who in 2010 made history when she was tapped as House speaker pro tem, the chamber’s No. 2 position. Her caucus nominated her to serve in that role again next term.

Longtime lawmakers say for years, when white Democrats controlled the party and made up the bulk of the caucus, only white men held positions of power. Over the years, as more Black people and more women joined the ranks, it made sense that the demographics of those holding leadership positions would change.

“I don’t think it was a conscious effort to exclude more than it was the way things were,” said state Sen. Ed Harbison, a Columbus Democrat who was first elected in 1993. “There was not a definite effort to hold women back, but their talents were always recognized.”

State Rep. Calvin Smyre, a Columbus Democrat who’s served in the House since 1975, said the changing face of the caucus played a role in finally breaking that barrier. Most of the members of each chamber’s Democratic caucuses are Black. There are more women than men in each chamber’s Democratic caucus.

“More women and more African Americans have entered the political equation over the last 20 years or so,” he said. “It was just a matter of time until this would occur.”

3/29/18 - Atlanta - Rep. James Beverly, D - Macon, kicks back as as the session goes into the late afternoon. Thursday was the 40th and final day of the 2018 General Assembly. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM Credit: Bob Andres Credit: Bob Andres

Beverly, 52, said the shift in leadership reflects a change the nation has undergone in 2020. Beverly, an optometrist, was first elected in 2011. He was elected caucus chairman in 2017, his first leadership role.

After the deaths of Black people such as Ahmaud Arbery in Glynn County, Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and George Floyd in Minneapolis, more people have engaged in the fight to battle racism.

Having Black leadership better positions the caucus to address issues of racial injustice, said Beverly, a Baltimore native who’s lived in Macon since 1998.

“Lived experiences give you an opportunity to approach problem solving in a different way,” Beverly said. “In this moment and this time I think it bodes well for Georgia.”