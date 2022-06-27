Georgia anti-abortion law likely to remain on hold through at least mid July

The court asked attorneys to file legal briefs that “address the effect, if any, the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization has on this appeal.” Attorneys have until July 15 to submit the filings.

Anthony Kreis, a Georgia State University law professor specializing in constitutional law, said the judges will probably file an order shortly after attorneys submit their briefs.

Kreis said plaintiffs aim is to delay the law going into effect. “It is strategically advantageous to keep that law from going into affect for as long as you can,” he said. “The extra month is important from a policy perspective.”

Once attorneys file the briefs, the federal appeals court could uphold Georgia’s anti-abortion law or the three-judge panel could return the case to U.S. District Judge Steve Jones in Atlanta, who struck down the Georgia statute in 2020, with instructions to uphold it.