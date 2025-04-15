On Tuesday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, the team dives into the new momentum building ahead of the 2026 midterm election cycle.
AJC contributor and former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan talks about his latest column, where he asks what’s next for Republicans and Democrats.
Duncan said Democrats and Republicans both have firm opinions of President Donald Trump, which are unlikely to change. But he also urged Georgia voters to seek better candidates at the ballot box in 2026.
“We have an opportunity as Georgians to step up and to really improve our forward-looking opportunities in the state,” he said.
Duncan made it clear he was not contemplating a run for office in 2026.
“No, I’m having a great time working with (the AJC) and in the private sector,” he said.
Credit: TNS
Credit: TNS
Matthew Wilson, interim chairperson of the Georgia Democratic Party, talked about upcoming party elections.
Representative Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, stepped down as party chair earlier this month amid criticism from donors, activists and elected officials.
At least six names have stepped up to run for the position.
“Every Georgian sick and tired of being sick and tired will be working together to defeat Republicans in 2026,” said Wilson.
Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC
Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC
