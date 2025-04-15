“We have an opportunity as Georgians to step up and to really improve our forward-looking opportunities in the state,” he said.

Duncan made it clear he was not contemplating a run for office in 2026.

“No, I’m having a great time working with (the AJC) and in the private sector,” he said.

Matthew Wilson, interim chairperson of the Georgia Democratic Party, talked about upcoming party elections.

Representative Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, stepped down as party chair earlier this month amid criticism from donors, activists and elected officials.

At least six names have stepped up to run for the position.

“Every Georgian sick and tired of being sick and tired will be working together to defeat Republicans in 2026,” said Wilson.

