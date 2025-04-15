Not this time.

President Donald Trump’s unwillingness to eat crow on several of his populist campaign promises is causing stock and bond markets to crumble and industries to be stressed to the point of extinction. Since Trump’s inauguration, $9.6 trillion (and counting) worth of hardworking Americans’ money earmarked for retirement, college tuition or many other reasons has been lit on fire by what is starting to feel like an economic arsonist. The head-scratcher is nobody outside the West Wing can point to any fruitful reason or goal for Trump’s destructive actions, other than his ego.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see the foolish nature of Trump’s whack-a-mole tariff strategy, or does it? Last week, quasi rocket scientist and Space X CEO Elon Musk took to his favorite social media platform, X, to express his grievances with one of Trump’s top tariff advisers, Peter Navarro. Musk did not hold back, referring to his political teammate as “truly a moron” and added “Navarro is dumber than a sack of bricks.”

Democrats and Republicans don’t agree on much these days, but they do on the damaging economic effects of Trump’s irrational tariffs. In a Reuters/Ipsos poll released last week, 73% of Americans expect prices to rise under Trump’s tariff plan. There is a growing sense that the chaotic tariff situation might only be the tip of the economic iceberg. JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned Friday that the economy faces “considerable turbulence” and further went on to say “we continue to believe it is prudent to maintain excess capital and ample liquidity in this environment.” Even Trump himself used some dark economic calculus as a reason to temporarily back off the reciprocal tariffs at the last minute. As reported last week by the Wall Street Journal, Trump privately acknowledged that his trade policy could trigger a recession but said he wanted to be sure it didn’t cause a depression, according to people familiar with the conversations.

It should scare everyone that one person has quickly consolidated enough power within the confines of our democracy to sink our country into a 1930s-style depression with one “fly by the seat of his pants” decision.

So now what? What are hardworking Georgians going to do over the next few years to not become victims of gravity to the disastrous series of decisions being made in Washington, D.C. We apply our state’s motto, Wisdom Justice Moderation, to the 2026 election cycle where Georgians will select a new governor and a slate full of statewide elected officials.

If we don’t want to look, taste or smell like disastrous D.C., then Georgians must ask the uncomfortable follow-up questions when a candidate’s rhetoric is out of touch with our state’s reality. On one hand, some candidates are going to start showing up in your hometown trumpeting out-of-touch far left ideology that serve as solutions in search of a problem. On the flip side, others are going to show up offering their unwavering fealty to Trump and his destructive and divisive MAGA brand.

My hope is you show both the door and lock it behind them.

Georgia is going to have some big shoes to fill in 2026. Notice I didn’t say clown shoes.