Gallery: Launch of John and Lillian Miles Lewis foundation features celeb guests

John Lewis was among the real-life civil rights activists portrayed in the movie, and Common spoke beforehand about how intimidated the cast felt having him visit them on set as they brought to light his story of courage and determination.

The program featured both of Georgia’s U.S. senators, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, who were each influenced by Lewis prior to their runs for office. Warnock was Lewis’ pastor at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, and Ossoff once served as a congressional aide to Lewis.