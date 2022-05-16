Gala event will launch foundation honoring John and Lillian Lewis

Today, Gayle is preparing to take the reins at one of the nation’s most prominent and successful historically Black institutions: Spelman College.

“Just having that person who you admire and look up to and see as a role model and know that they believe in you — it matters,” Gayle said of Lewis. “It’s part of the reason why I’m making this career decision late in life that I never, never really envisioned.”

Gayle is among the many prominent Georgians set to attend Tuesday’s gala. Others on the guest list include U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn.

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Alfre Woodard, who christened the Navy ship named after John Lewis and struck up a friendship with him, will serve as the host.

The event will also serve as a launch for one of the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation’s initiatives, a speaker series called Good Trouble Talk. Veteran journalist Charlayne Hunter-Gault will moderate the inaugural talk with Grammy-winning rapper Common, who will also close out the gala with a performance.