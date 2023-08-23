BreakingNews
Defendants in Fulton Trump case grapple with mounting legal bills

Fulton defendant demands speedy trial in Trump election interference case

Lawyers for Kenneth Chesebro on Wednesday filed a motion demanding a speedy trial for their client in the sweeping election interference racketeering case brought against former President Donald Trump and his allies.

The aggressive filing means Chesebro’s case likely would have to be tried by the end of October, although there are other complicating factors. One is that there are three defendants moving to transfer the case out of Fulton County Superior Court to U.S. District Court in Atlanta, and a number of legal experts say if one defendant is removed then all 19 defendants are to be removed to federal court.

Also, a demand such as this for a speedy trial applies to all 19 defendants, so if any of the other 18 defendants would rather have more time to prepare for trial they will have to file motions to sever their cases from Chesebro’s. Those motions would have to be decided by Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the case.

“State law, if requested by a defendant, sets a firm time limit in which to have a fair trial,” attorney Scott Grubman, who is defending Chesebro with attorney Manny Arora, said. “Mr. Chesebro has given his official notice that he intends to avail himself of that right. Mr. Chesebro maintains his innocence and remains confident as the legal process continues.”

Chesebro, an attorney, stands charged with violating the state’s racketeering act, conspiring to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiring to commit filing false document and two counts each of conspiring to commit forgery in the first degree and conspiring to commit false statements and writings. He worked with leadership of the Georgia GOP to coordinate a slate of “alternate” Republican electors.

