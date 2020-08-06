Fulton DA Howard fined by ethics panel for failing to disclose side job

Howard was also accused of additional violations involving another nonprofit, The Academy of Progress Inc., for which he also served as CEO from 2016 to 2019. During those years, Howard also failed to disclose his fiduciary position at the nonprofit on financial disclosure forms, the complaint said.

David Emadi, executive director of the state ethics commission, on Thursday credited the AJC and Channel 2 with bringing the issue to the commission’s attention.

The disclosures led the GBI to conduct a criminal investigation of Howard at the request of Attorney General Chris Carr.

Howard is being challenged in Tuesday upcoming Democratic runoff by attorney Fani Willis, one of his former top deputies in the DA’s office.

In prior statements, Howard has strongly denied any wrongdoing. But after the initial ethics charges were filed against him in April, Howard amended his 2015-2019 financial statements to disclose his position as CEO.

Howard initially approached the city in 2014 and asked for a $70,000 salary supplement to the $158,000 he was receiving at the time from the state and a county supplement. (He makes roughly $175,000 today.)

When the city declined that request, then-Mayor Kasim Reed arranged for the city to write a $125,000 check to the DA’s Office in 2014 and another $125,000 check in 2016.

After he learned the city had approved the first payment, Howard wrote a thank-you letter to Reed on Aug. 22, 2014. In that note, he said the funds would be used to augment his community prosecution program. They also would “aid in crime reduction and improved quality of life within the city of Atlanta as well as provide additional compensation to the community prosecution staff and the district attorney,” Howard wrote.

The letter made no mention of Howard’s plan to divert almost 80 percent of the city’s funds to himself.