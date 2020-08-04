Poll shows Willis holds big lead over Howard in DA’s race

Willis, one of Howard’s former top deputy prosecutors, finished first in the Democratic primary held in June with 42% of the vote, not enough to avoid a runoff. Howard, Fulton’s district attorney for 24 years, finished second with 35%.

As the runoff nears, both candidates have been fiercely attacking one another, both during online debates and in ads. Howard has criticized Willis for accepting donations from police unions. Willis has condemned the DA for the sexual harassment complaints filed against him. (Howard strongly denies the allegations.)