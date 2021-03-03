Free Georgia photo ID card proposed for absentee voting requirements

The ID cards could be created administratively through the state Department of Driver Services, without the need of new legislation, Ralston said. The cost of the program is unclear, but Ralston said the House budget proposal includes $250,000 to publicize it to Georgians.

Voting rights groups have criticized proposed absentee ID requirements, saying they would discourage voting among Georgians who lack a driver’s license or state ID.

About 97% of Georgia residents have an official driver’s license or state ID on file with the secretary of state’s office, leaving over 200,000 voters without a valid ID number who would need to submit a copy of a photo ID to request an absentee ballot.

“We’re making it accessible,” said state Rep. Todd Jones, R-Cumming, who worked on the idea. “This way, we’re going to encourage participation” in Georgia elections,

Both the House and Senate have passed separate bills seeking more identification of absentee voters. That legislation will continue to be debated until the end of this year’s legislative session March 31.