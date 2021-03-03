Free Georgia photo ID card proposed for absentee voting requirements

House Speaker David Ralston announced a plan Wednesday to offer free Georgia ID cards that could be used for voting, bank accounts and airline travel.
The ID cards would help voters comply with absentee voting identification requirements included in elections overhaul legislation that passed the House on Monday. Under House Bill 531, absentee voters would need to provide a driver’s license number, state ID number or copy of photo ID.
“I am committed to eliminating barriers to voting for all legally eligible Georgians. This is just another effort to make our elections more secure and accessible,” said Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, during a press conference at the Capitol.
The new ID card would be different from state ID cards, which cost $32, or free voter identification cards that are already offered.
These ID cards would include security features that comply with the federal government’s REAL ID standards, meaning they could be used when going through airport security or opening a checking account, Ralston said.
The ID cards could be created administratively through the state Department of Driver Services, without the need of new legislation, Ralston said. The cost of the program is unclear, but Ralston said the House budget proposal includes $250,000 to publicize it to Georgians.
Voting rights groups have criticized proposed absentee ID requirements, saying they would discourage voting among Georgians who lack a driver’s license or state ID.
About 97% of Georgia residents have an official driver’s license or state ID on file with the secretary of state’s office, leaving over 200,000 voters without a valid ID number who would need to submit a copy of a photo ID to request an absentee ballot.
“We’re making it accessible,” said state Rep. Todd Jones, R-Cumming, who worked on the idea. “This way, we’re going to encourage participation” in Georgia elections,
Both the House and Senate have passed separate bills seeking more identification of absentee voters. That legislation will continue to be debated until the end of this year’s legislative session March 31.