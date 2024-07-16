Former Trump aide ‘encouraged’ by the support for the 2024 GOP platform

“The president has been very clear that he’s proud that he enabled states to make that decision (about abortion restrictions),” Jack said. “I think you’re going to continue to see that echoed and continue to be a campaign issue on the trail going forward.”

Jack, the Republican nominee in Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District and a former Trump aide, spoke on the show about the first day of the Republican National Convention and Trump’s vice presidential selection of the Ohio senator.

The party’s more general stance on abortion restrictions didn’t quell the energy at the Milwaukee convention, Jack said, pointing to the speeches by U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and other members of Congress.

Jack said he is encouraged by the party’s messaging heading into November and interested in how efforts by candidates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West to get on the Georgia ballot will shape campaign efforts throughout the state.

