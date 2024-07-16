Politics

Former Trump aide ‘encouraged’ by the support for the 2024 GOP platform

Brian Jack also says on ‘Politically Georgia’ that JD Vance’s military background and tough upbringing could resonate with Georgians
Brian Jack, center, a former aide to Donald Trump and now the Republican nominee in Georgia's 3rd Congressional District, speaks Monday at Fiserv Forum, where the Republican National Convention is being held in Milwaukee. He is flanked by Julianne Murray and Jeff Kent. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Brian Jack, center, a former aide to Donald Trump and now the Republican nominee in Georgia's 3rd Congressional District, speaks Monday at Fiserv Forum, where the Republican National Convention is being held in Milwaukee. He is flanked by Julianne Murray and Jeff Kent. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)
By
15 minutes ago

Georgia congressional candidate Brian Jack said former President Donald Trump’s selection of his running mate should energize the Republican base.

Jack, on Tuesday’s “Politically Georgia,” said U.S. Sen. JD Vance’s military service and the struggles he faced in his Appalachian upbringing could resonate with Georgians facing the devastating effects of the opioid crisis.

The nomination of hard-liner Vance should bring in more voters when combined with a convention platform that treats abortion as a state issue instead of promoting a national ban, he said.

“The president has been very clear that he’s proud that he enabled states to make that decision (about abortion restrictions),” Jack said. “I think you’re going to continue to see that echoed and continue to be a campaign issue on the trail going forward.”

Jack, the Republican nominee in Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District and a former Trump aide, spoke on the show about the first day of the Republican National Convention and Trump’s vice presidential selection of the Ohio senator.

The party’s more general stance on abortion restrictions didn’t quell the energy at the Milwaukee convention, Jack said, pointing to the speeches by U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and other members of Congress.

Jack said he is encouraged by the party’s messaging heading into November and interested in how efforts by candidates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West to get on the Georgia ballot will shape campaign efforts throughout the state.

Wednesday on “Politically Georgia”: U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick joins the show.

About the Author

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Open, which brought some bounce to the city, prepares for finale

Credit: AP

EV sales demand rebounds after soft start to 2024
51m ago

Credit: Provided

HUD asks Fulton housing authority to outsource Section 8 vouchers

Credit: Mary Powell

Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard

Credit: Mary Powell

Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard

Credit: TNS

Report finds $500 million shortfall for city’s affordable housing goals
The Latest

Credit: Shaddi Abusaid

Georgia at the RNC: Biden campaign sounds alarm over ‘Project 2025’
3m ago
Judge taking over Young Thug trial is former prosecutor with busy caseload
1h ago
LISTEN
JD Vance’s law school roommate says he is the most ‘vindictive and angry option’ for...
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

LISTEN
JD Vance’s law school roommate says he is the most ‘vindictive and angry option’ for...
The Republican National Convention: How to follow developments in Milwaukee
The Trump criminal cases: How they compare