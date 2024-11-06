Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
Former Trump aide Brian Jack elected to Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District

Fayette County native Jack will join 13 incumbents who won congressional contests in Georgia.
Georgia congressional candidate Brian Jack speaks at Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s rally at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Cobb County on Tuesday, October 15, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / AJC) (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Brian Jack, who worked in President Donald Trump’s White House and ran under his America First banner, has won a seat in Congress.

Jack, who lives in Peachtree City, easily defeated Democrat Maura Keller in Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District contest. The seat became vacant after incumbent U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-The Rock, decided not to seek another term.

Jack worked for Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and then served as his White House political director. Trump endorsed Jack in a primary crowded with conservative candidates, propelling him to victory after a runoff in May against former GOP state Senate leader Mike Dugan.

Throughout the election season, Jack emphasized his ties to Trump and campaigned alongside him in Georgia and beyond.

Georgia’s 3rd District includes all or part of 15 counties in west Georgia and south of Atlanta, and it includes Columbus, Carrollton, Douglasville and Newnan.

GEORGIA’S 2024 CONGRESSIONAL RACES

As The Associated Press calls races, the winners will be listed here.

District 1: U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons Island (I)

District 2: U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany (I)

District 3: Brian Jack, R-Peachtree City

District 4: U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia (I)

District 5: U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta (I)

District 6: U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta (I)

District 7: U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee (I)

District 8: U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton (I)

District 9: U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens (I)

District 10: U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Jackson (I)

District 11: U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville (I)

District 12: U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta (I)

District 13: U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta (I)

District 14: U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome (I)

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

