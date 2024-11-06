Former Trump aide Brian Jack elected to Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District

Brian Jack, who worked in President Donald Trump’s White House and ran under his America First banner, has won a seat in Congress.

Jack, who lives in Peachtree City, easily defeated Democrat Maura Keller in Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District contest. The seat became vacant after incumbent U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-The Rock, decided not to seek another term.

Jack worked for Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and then served as his White House political director. Trump endorsed Jack in a primary crowded with conservative candidates, propelling him to victory after a runoff in May against former GOP state Senate leader Mike Dugan.