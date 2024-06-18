Politics

Pamela Stephenson, former DeKalb state lawmaker and Grady CEO, dies at 73

Former state Rep. Pamela Stephenson served 15 years in the Georgia House before resigning in 2020. She also was CEO of Grady Memorial Hospital. She died Monday.

Former state Rep. Pamela Stephenson served 15 years in the Georgia House before resigning in 2020. She also was CEO of Grady Memorial Hospital. She died Monday.
Pamela Stephenson, who served for 15 years as a Democratic state representative and led Grady Memorial Hospital, died Monday at age 73.

Stephenson was elected to the state Legislature in 2005, representing residents in parts of DeKalb, Henry and Rockdale counties, and she spent her time in the Capitol heavily focused on health care.

“She was a fierce advocate for the communities that she served,” said former state Rep. Howard Mosby, who served alongside Stephenson in the General Assembly. “She was always concerned that we have to have the courage to advocate for individuals who can’t fight for or speak for themselves, in a meaningful way.”

Mosby also said Stephenson was passionate about juvenile justice and getting voting rights restored after incarceration.

Then-Gov. Zell Miller appointed her director of the State Health Planning Agency and then-Gov. Roy Barnes appointed Stephenson to the State Medical Education Board.

She was also the CEO of Grady and served on the hospital corporation’s board.

Stephenson earned her undergraduate degree from Eastern Michigan University and received two master’s degrees from the University of Michigan.

She practiced as an attorney and represented a man who was charged with involuntary manslaughter and later second-degree murder after his twin 16-month-old daughters were found dead in his car. The defendant’s family complained about her behavior, which included talking on her cellphone during opening statements and leaving witnesses unprepared. Prosecutors agreed that the man, Asa North, had not received a fair trial because of Stephenson’s actions as his lawyer. In 2019, the Georgia Bar suspended her from practicing law.

She resigned from her post in the state House in 2020.

In December, she and her husband, John, were displaced from their home after a house fire erupted.

Stephenson also formerly presided as president of the Decatur-DeKalb chapter of 100 Black Women, a community organization.

A funeral for Stephenson is set to be held Friday at Greenforest Baptist Church in Decatur, where she was a member of the congregation.

Michelle Baruchman is the Politics News and Enterprise Reporter for the AJC, where she covers statewide political stories. She returned to Atlanta, after spending six years at The Seattle Times covering transportation, mental health, education and local news in the Pacific Northwest

