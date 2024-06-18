Pamela Stephenson, former DeKalb state lawmaker and Grady CEO, dies at 73

Mosby also said Stephenson was passionate about juvenile justice and getting voting rights restored after incarceration.

Then-Gov. Zell Miller appointed her director of the State Health Planning Agency and then-Gov. Roy Barnes appointed Stephenson to the State Medical Education Board.

She was also the CEO of Grady and served on the hospital corporation’s board.

Stephenson earned her undergraduate degree from Eastern Michigan University and received two master’s degrees from the University of Michigan.

She practiced as an attorney and represented a man who was charged with involuntary manslaughter and later second-degree murder after his twin 16-month-old daughters were found dead in his car. The defendant’s family complained about her behavior, which included talking on her cellphone during opening statements and leaving witnesses unprepared. Prosecutors agreed that the man, Asa North, had not received a fair trial because of Stephenson’s actions as his lawyer. In 2019, the Georgia Bar suspended her from practicing law.

She resigned from her post in the state House in 2020.

In December, she and her husband, John, were displaced from their home after a house fire erupted.

Stephenson also formerly presided as president of the Decatur-DeKalb chapter of 100 Black Women, a community organization.

A funeral for Stephenson is set to be held Friday at Greenforest Baptist Church in Decatur, where she was a member of the congregation.