Former camper’s allegation drives new Loeffler attack

In the report, which the AJC has been unable to independently verify, 30-year-old Anthony Washington said that a counselor at Camp Farthest Out forced him to spend the night sleeping outside as punishment for wetting the bed when he was 12 years old, and that counselors also doused him with urine.

At the time, Warnock was the 33-year-old senior pastor of Douglas Memorial Community Church in Baltimore. For 40 years the church had operated the camp in rural Carroll County, Maryland, where as many as 300 inner-city children spent two weeks each summer.

The AJC has repeatedly reached out to Washington, his attorney and his relatives seeking comment. All have declined to speak or not returned calls and messages.

Loeffler has opened several press conferences following her events bringing up the incident. At one stop this week, Loeffler said Warnock “needs to answer as to what happened at that camp.” At another, she said Georgians “have a right to know what happened in that camp.”

Warnock’s campaign spokesman Michael Brewer said Loeffler is attempting to distract voters in the final stretch of the race.

“It doesn’t matter how many lies Senator Loeffler tells, the facts are the same: Reverend Warnock was helpful to law enforcement with their investigation and they thanked him.”