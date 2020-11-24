Five burning questions for Georgia’s Senate runoffs

He’s tweeted almost daily about the state’s recount, leveling unfounded allegations of widespread fraud and irregularities. He’s blasted Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp — two fellow Republicans he endorsed in 2018 — suggesting he could back primary challengers in 2022 if they stay on his bad side.

President Donald Trump has devoted a great deal of his attention to Georgia, slamming Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger over what he says were irregularities in the state's voting, even though allegations have proved, so far, to be unfounded. It's not certain, however, whether Trump will campaign in the state for Republican U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in advance of the Jan. 5 runoffs. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com) Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Trump’s promotion of the false narrative that the election was “stolen” from him has put the Republican incumbents in a bind. They haven’t yet acknowledged Biden’s victory, robbing themselves of a key argument in the runoffs: that a Republican-controlled Senate can act as a check on a Democratic White House.

Instead, the two incumbents have focused on “holding the line” against the threat of what they’re labeling as socialism while appeasing Trump by calling for Raffensperger’s ouster. When Vice President Mike Pence campaigned with Loeffler and Perdue on Friday, he told hundreds of cheering supporters they’d help ensure Trump’s agenda will “stay in the fight” in Washington.

The question is how involved Trump will choose to be in the runoffs moving forward — or whether he’ll be more of a looming, indirect presence. He’s likely to campaign in Georgia, but if the president focuses on his false insistence that elections are rigged, Republicans worry it will only discourage turnout.

U.S. Senate candidates Raphael Warnock, left, and Jon Ossoff face a history of disappointment for Democrats in Georgia's runoffs. But Democrats think this year could be different, partly because the state's electorate is now younger and more diverse than in the past. But Warnock and Ossoff still face challenges. ERIK LESSER / EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY Credit: EPA Credit: EPA

Can Democrats break their runoff losing streak?

Georgia Democrats have a terrible record in statewide runoffs. They’ve lost all eight overtime battles that have taken place since 1992, including two U.S. Senate contests. That’s because they’ve had problems turning out their voters, particularly young people and voters of color, without a presidential or gubernatorial candidate at the top of the ticket to drive excitement.

Not only do they have the weight of history on their shoulders, but Democrats must rile up voters exhausted by politics — and the nonstop advertising Georgians can expect to see through the winter holidays. Republicans, of course, face the same challenge, but historically the runoff electorate tends to be older and whiter — factors that play to their advantage.

Democrats believe this year will be different — and not just because the stakes are sky-high.

For one, Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to carry the state since 1992, narrowly defeating Trump by energizing the party’s base — a coalition rooted in Black and minority voters — and carving a blue streak through the Atlanta suburbs.

The electorate is larger, younger and more diverse than it was in 2008, when the Democratic candidate was clobbered in the last Senate runoff. Turnout will be far higher than the last statewide runoffs two years ago, when Raffensperger and another Republican won by about 4 percentage points. And, perhaps most significantly, Democrats are banking on Warnock to energize turnout among Black voters, which historically lags in these overtime contests.

There are plenty of reasons, too, for Democrats to be squeamish. After skating by largely untouched during the first round of voting, Warnock is facing attacks from Republicans over his past sermons and stances. And Biden amassed about 100,000 votes more than Ossoff, a sign of the challenge confronting him in consolidating the Democratic coalition.

Squabbles with the Georgia Republican Party threaten to hurt the party's chances in the Jan. 5 Senate runoffs. U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and U.S. Rep. Doug Collins fought bitterly while they were both running in Georgia's special election for her seat, although Collins endorsed her election night. Meanwhile, Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger have faced numerous attacks over the election, including tweets from President Donald Trump. Loeffler and U.S. Sen. David Perdue even called on Raffensperger to resign. Some Republicans worry that all could deter GOP voters from turning out for the runoffs. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Can Republicans unify amid a civil war?

Republicans were divided for much of 2020 as U.S. Rep. Doug Collins and Loeffler pummeled each other during the special election. But the lingering effects of that now-settled feud — Collins endorsed Loeffler on election night — are minor compared to the all-out Republican infighting over Trump’s defeat.

Explore A GOP civil war rattles Georgia Republicans at an inconvenient time

Trump has amped up the friction with social media messages targeting Kemp and Raffensperger, and near-daily protests at the Capitol demand that Georgia officials illegally block the 16 Democratic electors from casting their votes for Biden in December.

Kemp has tried to lower the temperature, reminding Republicans that he was upholding state law by verifying the 16 electors hours after Raffensperger certified the vote. But the vicious back-and-forth couldn’t be happening at a worse time for a Georgia GOP on the defensive after losing the state to Biden.

Can the candidates effectively team up?

Before the November election, about the only time the public saw Loeffler and Perdue together was on the U.S. Senate floor and at Trump’s campaign rallies. Now, the two are running as a packaged deal.

So are Ossoff and Warnock, who campaigned together a few times before November but are now routinely staging joint rallies and coordinating messaging during the runoffs.

U.S. Sens. David Perdue, left, and Kelly Loeffler, shown campaigning with Vice President Mike Pence, will team up more for the runoffs than they did for the general election. Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock will likely do the same. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com) Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

The two-for-one nature of the twin runoffs makes political sense. The campaigns can pool resources, marshal fundraising dollars and push get-out-the-vote efforts in tandem. Besides, one Senate win for Democrats won’t do them any good — they need to flip both seats to gain control of the Senate.

This poses problems, too, for the rival tickets. Democrats have tried to saddle both Republicans with the “corrupt” label by targeting their stock transactions as the pandemic worsened. And though Ossoff has largely been defined over the years, he is now also tied to Warnock, who is facing a barrage of GOP attacks resurfacing his past sermons.

Will false claims of widespread fraud dampen turnout?

Trump had been laying the groundwork for years to falsely claim the election was rigged against him, even though there’s no evidence of systemic voting fraud and judges have dismissed his campaign’s many legal challenges. There’s a chance those rash falsehoods could come back to haunt them.

Worried about alienating the president, the Republican incumbents have echoed parts of Trump’s false narrative about fraudulent voting — but are simultaneously urging their supporters to trust a system that the president says is corrupted. Many Republican officials worry the mixed messaging could dampen voter enthusiasm.

With the pandemic worsening, Democrats are once again heavily promoting absentee voting and Republicans are more aggressively urging supporters to vote early by mail. But Trump hasn’t made that task easy for them: Raffensperger said the president authored his own defeat in Georgia by sowing doubts about mail-in votes throughout the campaign.