First Republican candidate debate: How to watch

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Top Republican candidates for president, minus Donald Trump, meet in their their first debate Wednesday in Milwaukee.

The debate at Fiserv Forum will be be moderated by Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum and will be broadcast on Fox News and Fox News Audio from 9-11 p.m. Fox Nation and Rumble will also offer a livestream.

Trump, the frontrunner who faces criminal charges in four separate cases, including an indictment in Fulton County, has said he will not attend.

The candidates expected to participate, according to the Republican National Committee, include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former Vice President Mike Pence, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

How to follow debate coverage from the AJC

Journalist Greg Bluestein will cover the debate in Milwaukee, with additional Atlanta-based coverage by journalist David Wickert and other members of the political news staff. AJC will offer coverage on all of its platforms, including AJC.com, the AJC app and print and ePaper editions.

AJC will release a post-debate episode of the Politically Georgia podcast early Thursday. Available wherever you get your podcasts.

On social media: Follow updates on Twitter from @ajc, Greg Bluestein and David Wickert; and @AJCNews on Instagram.

