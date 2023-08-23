First mug shots in Trump Georgia election case released

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Politics
By
1 hour ago
X

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office late Tuesday night released booking photos of the first two defendants to surrender after being charged with conspiring to overturn the results of Georgia’s 2020 election.

Atlanta bondsman Scott Hall and Trump campaign attorney John Eastman were booked at the Fulton County Jail earlier in the day and released on bond hours later.

Hall was granted a $10,000 bond, while Eastman was granted a $100,000 bond.

“I’m confident that when the law is faithfully applied in this proceeding, all of my codefendants and I will be fully vindicated,” Eastman told reporters outside the jail after being released.

Eastman is facing nine charges including violation of the state’s RICO Act, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, filing false documents, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree and conspiracy to commit false statements and writings.

Eastman said he had not talked to Trump and has no regrets about representing the president. When asked if he still thought the 2020 election was stolen, Eastman responded, “absolutely, no question in my mind.”

ExploreStay up to date on the latest in the Trump indictment: Sign up for our newsletter

Hall is charged with violation of the state’s RICO Act, conspiracy to defraud the state, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer theft and two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud. He did not speak to reporters Tuesday.

Hall was seen on security footage at the Coffee County Board of Elections on Jan 7, 2021, where a team of pro-Trump operatives and a forensic data team copied sensitive elections hardware and software.

On Aug. 14, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced a sweeping 41-count indictment charging Trump and 18 others for their efforts to reverse the results of the 2020 elections. Willis gave defendants until Friday at noon to surrender.

Fulton Sheriff Patrick Labat said Trump and is co-defendants would be treated the same as other criminal defendants in he county,

“It doesn’t matter your status. We have a mug shot ready for you,” Labat said.

More surrenders are expected in the coming days. Trump is expected to be booked on Thursday.

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

TUESDAY'S UPDATES: Defendants in Trump case surrender at Fulton jail12h ago

Georgia Jan. 6 defendant arrested in Florida on DUI charge
11h ago

Credit: Cassidy Alexander

Cobb removes ‘sexually explicit’ books from school libraries
7h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Atlanta training center opponents slam city’s petition verification plan
9h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Atlanta training center opponents slam city’s petition verification plan
9h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

No-bid Hartsfield-Jackson Plane Train contract ‘risky,’ audit says
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Trump’s bond prohibits intimidating witnesses - will he abide by it?
7h ago
Trump’s rivals hope for a breakout moment in first GOP debate
11h ago
Ex-GOP chair Shafer moves to transfer Fulton case to federal court
11h ago
Featured

Credit: File photo

Popular schedule-sharing app for teens raises safety, privacy concerns
12h ago
First Republican candidate debate: How to watch
14h ago
Georgia is facing days of dangerous heat. Here’s what you need to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top