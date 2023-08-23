First mug shots in Trump Georgia election case released

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office late Tuesday night released booking photos of the first two defendants to surrender after being charged with conspiring to overturn the results of Georgia’s 2020 election.

Atlanta bondsman Scott Hall and Trump campaign attorney John Eastman were booked at the Fulton County Jail earlier in the day and released on bond hours later.

Hall was granted a $10,000 bond, while Eastman was granted a $100,000 bond.

“I’m confident that when the law is faithfully applied in this proceeding, all of my codefendants and I will be fully vindicated,” Eastman told reporters outside the jail after being released.

Eastman is facing nine charges including violation of the state’s RICO Act, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, filing false documents, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree and conspiracy to commit false statements and writings.

Eastman said he had not talked to Trump and has no regrets about representing the president. When asked if he still thought the 2020 election was stolen, Eastman responded, “absolutely, no question in my mind.”

Hall is charged with violation of the state’s RICO Act, conspiracy to defraud the state, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer theft and two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud. He did not speak to reporters Tuesday.

Hall was seen on security footage at the Coffee County Board of Elections on Jan 7, 2021, where a team of pro-Trump operatives and a forensic data team copied sensitive elections hardware and software.

On Aug. 14, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced a sweeping 41-count indictment charging Trump and 18 others for their efforts to reverse the results of the 2020 elections. Willis gave defendants until Friday at noon to surrender.

Fulton Sheriff Patrick Labat said Trump and is co-defendants would be treated the same as other criminal defendants in he county,

“It doesn’t matter your status. We have a mug shot ready for you,” Labat said.

More surrenders are expected in the coming days. Trump is expected to be booked on Thursday.