She’s taken on gangs, violent rap lyrics and cheating teachers. Her father was a criminal defense lawyer and erstwhile Black Panther. Her name is Swahili and means prosperous. And she shattered a glass ceiling when she became the first female district attorney in Georgia’s most populous county.

But for many, Fani (FAW-nee) Willis, 51, is best known for her pursuit of one person — former president Donald Trump.

Read more on Fulton County’s top prosecutor.