Feds end trade probe without new aid for Ga. blueberry growers

The American Blueberry Growers Alliance blasted the trade commission’s decision.

“Throughout this case, blueberry growers across the United States provided the (commission) with extensive data and personal experiences about the significant harm caused by surging imports on the supply and pricing of blueberries in the U.S. market, especially during our critical growing and harvest seasons,” the trade group said in a statement. “We believed this data and testimony made a compelling case that safeguard measures were critical to the survival of our domestic farmers, and we are disappointed by the commission’s decision.”

Explore Proposed trade pact produces a split in Georgia agriculture

Explore Georgia farmers allege unfair competition from Mexico

One University of Georgia study estimated the state could lose nearly $1 billion in annual economic output and more than 8,000 jobs “unless something occurs to slow down the increase in low-priced Mexican imports of blueberries and vegetables.”

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton, a senior member of the House Agriculture Committee, said he was “very disappointed and surprised” by the commission’s move since “in many cases, the situation is so bad that it isn’t economical for U.S. growers to even harvest their blueberry crop.”